Regina Rose (Anders) Tremaine age 89, of Holcombe (Ruby), Wisconsin passed away peacefully at her home Friday, March 26, 2021, on the same farm where she was born to Ed Anders and Clara (Hartung) Anders on February 9, 1932. The farm has been in the Anders family for 105 years.
Jean attended Holcombe High School where she played trumpet in the orchestra, was a member of the glee club, the pep band, and was a class officer. She graduated in 1950. After graduating Jean made a trip to California to visit siblings where she met Rowland Tremaine, a Menlo Park firefighter. The two were married on September 26, 1952. The couple resided in California until 1981 when they moved back to the farm in Wisconsin.
Jean enjoyed spending time with family and friends, games and puzzles, gardening, bird watching, rock hunting, painting, genealogy, making quilts, and was a member of the Comradery Club and Ruby Friendship Club. She had a great sense of humor and kept us laughing.
She is preceded in death by her parents, nine brothers, two sisters, and her son Brian.
She is survived by her loving husband Rowland, her children Corrine, Patricia, Robert, Gregg, Jeanette, and Charlene, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Cornell, WI. with Father Eric Linzmaier officiating. Interment will be in the Cornell Cemetery following the Service.
A Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service Wednesday at the Church.
In lieu of flowers: donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society
