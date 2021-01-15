Reginald L. Gruhlke, 69, of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
Reginald was born to Orville and Mabel (Thompson) Gruhlke on July 16, 1951 in Eau Claire. He was united in marriage to Susan Pieper on June 16, 1973 in Eau Claire. Reg worked alongside his twin brother Roger at Uniroyal for 25 years until closing. After Uniroyal he started his next adventure as a home builder for a self-employed building company. At the end of his work career Reg worked as a custodian for the Eau Claire Area School District until his retirement.
In his younger years, Reg and his twin brother Roger were part of the Eau Claire Flying Eagles Ski Jumping Club and enjoyed competing in ski jumping tournaments in the local area. Later on, Reg became the head of calculations for the Silver Mine Ski Jumping Event.
Over the years he enjoyed bowling, playing softball, golfing with his kids and watching them play in tennis tournaments or run marathons, hunting with his brothers, playing with and teasing his grandchildren and, of course, spending quality time with his family.
Reg was an amazing husband, father and grandpa (nicknamed “fancy pants” from his loving grandchildren). He had a loving personality and a sense of humor that always had you laughing. We will miss his daily weather reports and sports updates. He will be greatly missed by all.
Reg is survived by his wife Susan of Eau Claire, WI; son Ryan Gruhlke and daughter in-law Andrea Gruhlke of Chicago, IL, daughter Lisa Makowski and son-in-law Luke Makowski of Hanover, MN; step-daughter Jennie (Raney) Nelson of Greenfield, IN; his beloved grandchildren Nora and Mason Makowski; step-grandchildren Zoe, Rowan & Kaeden Nelson. He is further survived by his brother Wayne (Judy) Gruhlke; sisters Bonnie Spencer and Gayle Hanson; many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.