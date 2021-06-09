Renee Marie Bauer, 72 of rural Mondovi, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at home. Renee was born in Durand, Wisconsin on May 7, 1949 to George and Gertrude (Jungwerth) Bauer. She grew up in Durand and graduated from Durand High School in 1967. She worked as a beautician and cook for several years. She enjoyed cheering on the Packers, Bucks and Brewers. Most of all she enjoyed time with family and friends.
Renee is survived by her significant other of 23 years, Jimbo, son; Ted Akina (Jenny), daughter; Kalo Akina (Tim) Anderson, granddaughter; McKenzie Akina, grandson; Quin (Jessica) Anderson, sisters; Brenda (Fred) Hinsley, Nancy Polzer, brother; Randy (Sharon) Bauer and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister; Georgene and brother-in-law; Chuck Polzer.
Please join the family for a celebration of Renee’s life, held at Buzz’s Bar & Grill in Mondovi, Saturday June 26, 2021 from 1:00-5:00 P.M.
The Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.