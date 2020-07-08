Renee Chambers, (nee Chmel), 58, of Ramsey, formerly of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away on July 4, 2020. Loving wife of Robert W. Chambers for the past thirty years. Adoring mother of Kelly and Sean. Pre-deceased by her parents James (Jim) and Dorothy (nee Meyer) Chmel, her brother, Marcus Chmel, and her mother-in-law, Virginia M. Chambers.
Renee had a great love for her relatives and many friends who will miss her generous spirit, style, and flair. A graduate of Memorial High School in Eau Claire, Renee earned her bachelors and masters degrees from the University of South Florida in Tampa. She was a talented insurance professional and dedicated partner in two family businesses. Renee could often be found at her kitchen island outdoing herself for her guests. She was the queen of creative appetizers and gracious holiday celebrations.
Family and friends are invited for visitation Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2-8 PM at the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. An outdoor graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11 AM at Redeemer Cemetery, 90 Chapel Road, Mahwah. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.