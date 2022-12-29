Renee Thelma Merkel (Dahlke), age 59, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at her home in Menomonie.

Renee was born in Neillsville, WI, on September 6, 1963, to Robert and Judy (Ott) Dahlke. After graduation from Granton High School in 1981, Renee enlisted in the U.S. Navy on October 3, 1983, training and working as a weather observer and Aerographer’s Mate. She was honorably discharged in the rank of Airman E-3 from the Navy on April 21, 1986. This job brought her to many places, her favorite being Spain. Renee worked as a weather observer at the Eau Claire airport after the Navy. Renee married James Olson with whom she had 3 children. They later divorced but remained good friends. Renee later married Tony Merkel and gave birth to another daughter. They too divorced but remained good friends.