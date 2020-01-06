Reta Olson

Reta M. Olson, age 81 of Eau Claire, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Beehive Homes in Eau Claire.
She was born in Red Wing, Minnesota on April 19, 1938, the daughter of Nathaniel McKeag and Blanche Vanberg. Reta graduated from Cannon Falls, MN High School in 1956 and went on to the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1961 with a B.S. in Home Economics. She furthered her studies at the University of WI Stout in Dietetics and did an internship with Ancker Hospital in St. Paul, MN. She was the former Chief Dietician at Camp Needlepoint — Twin Cities Diabetes Association in Hudson, WI. from 1963-1966. Reta worked at Luther Hospital as a Therapeutic and Patient Services Dietician for many years.
On Dec. 19, 1965 she married Gerald Olson at First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. He preceded her in death. Reta enjoyed vacationing in Arizona golfing with Gerald. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking.
Reta is survived by her sister-in-law Judy Olson; niece Joan Werner; and numerous other relatives.
Preceding her in death are her husband; parents; brother-in-law Richard Olson and a nephew Jack Rada.
Funeral services will be held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, January 8, 2010 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hr. prior to services. Private burial will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery, Township of Washington.
Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.