Reuben J. Boettcher, 37, died suddenly on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his residence in Greenwood, Indiana.
Reuben was born June 13, 1984, in Bloomer, the son of Richard and Pauline (Rands) Boettcher. Reuben worked for DHL courier service for years.
Reuben is survived by his parents, Richard and Pauline of Chippewa Falls; and one sister, Stevie Boettcher of Menomonie.
A Celebration of Life service will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Bateman Hall in the town of LaFayette.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of local arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.