Reuben C. Knutson, 90, of Elk Mound passed away at Mayo Clinic Health System in Bloomer on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Reuben was born on May 16, 1932, in Colfax to Clifford and Ella (Pederson) Knutson. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1950. Reuben served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954. Reuben married Bonnie Grambo on June 1, 1963, at St. Katherine’s Lutheran Church. He worked at Colfax Creamery and Sanna Dairies for many years.

