Reuben C. Knutson, 90, of Elk Mound passed away at Mayo Clinic Health System in Bloomer on Monday, November 7, 2022.
Reuben was born on May 16, 1932, in Colfax to Clifford and Ella (Pederson) Knutson. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1950. Reuben served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954. Reuben married Bonnie Grambo on June 1, 1963, at St. Katherine’s Lutheran Church. He worked at Colfax Creamery and Sanna Dairies for many years.
Reuben enjoyed gardening, carpentry work, hunting and fishing, mechanic work, and hobby farming. He was a member of St. Katherine’s Lutheran Church where he served many years on the church council and played dart ball. He was a proud grandpa to three grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them and attending their school programs.
Reuben is survived by wife Bonnie; children Jeff of Elk Mound, Jackie (Steve) Riley of Colfax, and Jody (Jerry) Fizel of Woodville; grandchildren Katie and Jaida Riley, Justin Fizel; sisters Lila Whitted, Gladys Webb, and Marian McDaniel; brother Robert; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Lillian Hudson Monroe; brothers Galen, Allen, Raymond, and Vernon.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Sampson Funeral Home in Colfax with Reverend Shawn Kauffeld
Officiating with full military honors. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be on Monday, November 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Katherine’s