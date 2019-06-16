Reuben Westphal

Reuben George “Wes” Westphal passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on June 9th, 2019 after a short stay at Prairie Pointe in Altoona, Wisconsin.
Wes was born April 24, 1929 to Reuben and Hattie Mae (née Albee) in Frederick, Wisconsin. He was a 1947 graduate of Monroe High School in St. Paul, MN and then a 1951 graduate of Macalester College, also in St. Paul.
After graduation, he purchased a farm in Lesterville, SD. His first ‘real’ job was with US Steel Corporation. Along the way, some of his business ventures included Indianhead Warehouse, Chippewa Valley Development Corporation, Westphal-Colbert Rentals, Chippewa Valley Warehouse, the Eau Claire Athletic Club and the famous ‘Golden Goats’ in the 1980s. He was also associated with the Eau Claire Incubation Center, Phillips Properties and the Eau Claire County Economic Development Program. He was also a long time member of the Eau Claire Country Club and a board member of the Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Wes married E. Armelle (née Gunderson) in 1950 and had children DiAnne, KarAnne, Kim and Dirk.
Later, he married Barbara (née Truso) in 1964 and had children Jon and Mark.
He then married Trudy Day (née Price) on Valentine’s Day in 1993.
Some of his favorite things were vacationing with Trudy in St. Maarten each February, flying his planes — including his home built Long-EZ to the annual EAA convention, skiing in Vail and staying at the Tivoli Lodge, fly-in fishing and camping in Canada, deer hunting at the Johnson/Westphal deer shack and cruising the world with his family.
Wes is survived by wife Trudy, daughters DiAnne (Moise) Riboh, KarAnne (Steve) Harju and sons Jon (Nola) Westphal and Mark (Tonya) Westphal and stepdaughter Sheila (Tony) Christner.
He is also survived by grandchildren Myriam, Ariele, Jonathan, Alyssa, Emily, Bethany, Ryan, Kate, Nicholas, Andrew, Joseph and Sydney as well as great-grandchildren Claire and Ethan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sons Kim and Dirk.
Please join the family in celebrating Wes’ life on Friday, June 21st at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire, Wisconsin, 54701 with Pastor Sarah Semmler Smith officiating. Burial will take place immediately following the service in the Scandinavian Lutheran Cemetery in Eau Claire. Visitation will take place on Thursday evening, June 20, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Hulke Family Funeral Home and at the church on Friday morning from 10 am until the time of service.
In lieu of memorials and flowers, please consider donating to your local chapter of Ducks Unlimited. Family and friends may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.