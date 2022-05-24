Rev. Charles (Charlie) E. Reid, 90, died peacefully on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Charles was born on Nov. 21, 1931 to Fred and Edna (Benner) Reid in Philadelphia, PA. He attended Maryville College in Maryville, TN, where he met his wife, Ruth Carroll Cross. He graduated with a BA in English. He and Ruth were married in Munford, TN in 1953.
Charles continued his education at Princeton Theological Seminary and was ordained to ministry in the Presbyterian Church. Charles was a highly respected and beloved minister. He served churches in Greeneville, TN, Rushmore, Lismore, Windom, and Jackson, MN, and Kirkham and Elswick, England. He was active in the Presbytery of Minnesota Valleys.
Charlie retired in Windom in 1996 and was active on the library board, the BARC concert board, and occasionally subbed as an organist. Charlie was an Anglophile who loved classical organ music, British mysteries, and trains. He was skilled in electronics and technology and could fix anything. He was honored to be named Pastor Emeritus at First Presbyterian Church in Windom.
In 2016, following the death of Ruth and a debilitating stroke, Charlie moved to Eau Claire, WI. He was a regular attendee at First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed visiting with people. He received loving care from the staff at Azura and St. Joseph Hospice.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Doris (Don) Tracy, and his wife Ruth. He is survived by son Stuart Reid of Montgomery, MN, daughter Kathy Reid (Bilhenry) Walker of Eau Claire, son James Reid of Minneapolis, MN, daughter Susan (John), Perrodin of Colorado Springs, CO, 13 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren (plus 2 more on the way).
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, 2112 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701. To view the service via Zoom, contact the church for information (715-832-1011). In lieu of flowers, donations to First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire are welcomed. There will be no visitation before the service. A time for conversation and refreshments will follow the service at the church.