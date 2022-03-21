Rex W. Holbrook, age 95, of Eleva, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Rex was born on May 9, 1926 to the late Rex and Clara (Cary) Holbrook in Eau Claire. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
On October 9, 1948 he married Elaine Green at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church. Rex worked most of his life as a truck driver hauling freight. In his spare time, he loved to fish and travel. He was a man who could do most anything and built his own home from the ground up.
He is survived by his sons, Larry (Nancy) of Eau Claire, Tom (Judy) of Chetek, Bob (Julie) of Little Chute and Allen of Owatonna, MN; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Rex was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; parents and siblings, Genevia, Agnes and Jerry.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Heatherwood Assisted Living for their loving care and service.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church (S12166 Hillview Rd, Eleva, WI 54738). Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
To send your condolence to the family, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com. Evergreen Funeral Home is serving the family.