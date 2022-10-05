Rex H. Shafer, 67, was born February 16, 1955. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 17, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Rodney and Alice (Lancor) Shafer, his brother, Allen Shafer, brother-in-law, George Crosby, and a great-niece Lily Noetzelmann.
Surviving Rex are his brother, Earl Shafer (Carol) of Seattle, WA, and his sisters; Linda (Shafer) Crosby, Vivian Shafer of Chippewa Falls, and Ronda (Shafer) Rosenthal (Jeff) of Lakeville, MN. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.
Rex started his working career as a welder, followed by a stint in the Army. He moved onto sales, finally owning and operating Tri-State Silo Repair in the Cadott area. When he wasn’t working, he loved being outdoors fishing, gardening, cooking, or just enjoying nature. After retirement, he traveled extensively throughout the states. He greatly enjoyed camping in the nation’s parks. His dogs were his constant companions. Rex will be remembered and missed by all that knew him. Many will think of him when enjoying ginger snap cookies or pickled eggs.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. with sharing of memories and a meal to follow on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at Anson Town Hall located at 13836 County Hwy S in Jim Falls, WI.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service Cadott, WI.
