Rex H. Shafer, 67, was born February 16, 1955. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 17, 2022.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rodney and Alice (Lancor) Shafer, his brother, Allen Shafer, brother-in-law, George Crosby, and a great-niece Lily Noetzelmann.

