Rhonda Sue Poirier, 53, of Fall Creek passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Rhonda was born on April 10, 1968, to Woody and Sue (Halvorson) Rene in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She lit up every room that she walked into and was the star of every family gathering. Rhonda had a passion for fishing, hunting, and camping. She enjoyed her family outings four wheeling, and spending time on her river beach. Rhonda found her happiness in nature. Rhonda was one of a kind. She was one of the most positive minded people you could ever meet. No matter what challenges she faced, she was always looking for the silver lining. Anyone that had the privilege of spending time with her knew how selfless, steady, and strong she was. She was a role model to so many, and she will live on through all those people that aspire to be like her.
She is survived by her husband, Shannon Poirier of Fall Creek; children, Aurora (Chase) Becker of Fall Creek, Alex Albrecht of Augusta, and their father, Rory Albrecht of Fall Creek, Dustin Poirier of Augusta, Shane Poirier (Jess Kallenbach) of Altoona, Dakota Poirier (Amber Ohland) of Augusta, and Makeisha (Mike) Seichter of Augusta; Grandchildren, Isabelle, Braden, Ava, Landon, Levi, Quintin, Madison, and Liam; parents, Woody and Sue Rene; brother, Scott (Shawna) Rene, and their children Andrew Rene (Anna Buell), and Megan (Travis) Sand, great nephew and nieces, Ashton, Brinnley, and Ava; sister-in-law, Juanita Sieg; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, many dear family and friends.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Edward and Orvella Halvorson; and paternal grandparents, Arne Renz, and Elaine Rene; and father and mother-in-law, Golden and Bernadine Poirier.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 12:00 pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fall Creek. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Online condolences and virtual link may be found at www.smithfuneralec.com.
