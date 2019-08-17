Rhonda Mary Schneider, of Trego, Wis., formerly of Menomonie, passed away after a seven-year battle with cancer, on Friday, Aug. 16 surrounded by family.
She was born July 30, 1952 in Menomonie to Milton and E. Alice (Markham) Evenson. She grew up in the Menomonie area, graduated from Menomonie High School in 1970 and married her high school sweetheart.
Rhonda married Thomas Schneider on Jan. 9, 1971 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie, where they lived until 1981. They then moved to the Spooner area where Rhonda worked in the medical field as an EMT, lab technician, homecare nurse and eventually finishing her career as a nurse practitioner at the VA clinics in Hayward and Rice Lake. Rhonda was a woman of faith who cherished spending time with her grandchildren and being in the outdoors. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, kayaking, hiking, gardening, pickle ball and many years of travelling to Canada and Alaska with Tom. Together, they spent their winters in Mesa, Ariz., where they made many friends. Rhonda touched the lives of many, including family, friends, patients, co-workers and many medical staff. She was a shining example to everyone because of her enduring faith, strength and perseverance.
Rhonda is survived by her husband Thomas Schneider of Trego; one son Scott (Karen) of Appleton; and two daughters, Betsy (AJ) Salquist of Spooner and Holly (Jason) Wofford of Edgerton. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Emma Salquist, Britta Salquist, Ryan Schneider, Kaitlyn Schneider, Duke Wofford and Dylann Wofford; her mother E. Alice Evenson; siblings Nancy (David) Ponto, John (Karen) Evenson, Judy (Paul) Gabriel and Robert (Kari) Evenson; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Milton Evenson and brother, Daniel Evenson.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Bob Friese and Pastor Emory Johnson officiating. There will be visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday both at Peace Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.