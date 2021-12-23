Richard Albricht

Richard Emil Albricht, 92, of Eau Claire, WI passed away December 11, 2021 at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire.
He was born January 31, 1929 to Fred and Matta Albricht of Colfax. Richard graduated from Colfax High School in 1947. He farmed on the family farm for several years. In January of 1955, he married Joan (Mickelson). They lived in the Colfax area where he was the manager of the Colfax Farmers Union Feed Mill until 1972, when they moved to Monroe, WI for Richard to be the manager of the Southern Wisconsin Cooperative until his retirement in 1995. They returned to Eau Claire to be close to family. They enjoyed their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for many years.
Richard and Joan were very active at Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church in Eau Claire and especially had many great friends and shared activities with their Kingfolk small group. Richard enjoyed gardening, especially his beautiful hosta beds. For most of his life, he was a dedicated newspaper reader, reading the paper from front to back daily. He looked forward to his yearly fishing trips to Lake of the Woods and Lake Michigan with friends. He was also an avid deer hunter. His fondest memories were traveling with Joan and many friends. They traveled to Europe, Hawaii, the Bahamas and many places around the United States. He loved food, especially pumpkin pie and root beer floats.
Richard is survived by his wife Joan, daughter Debra (Chris) Hubbell and son Allan (Becky), grandchildren Matthew, Daniel and Thomas (Heather) Hubbell, Sarah, David (Cortney) and Abigail Albricht, Anna (Jason) Flora and Carter Peuse, sisters Vivian Erickson and Judy Peterson and brother Dale (Jan) Albricht. G.G. Great-grandpa will be missed by Elijah, Grace and Naomi Flora, Calla Albricht, and Ruby and James Hubbell. Richard was preceded in death by his grandson T. J. Hubbell and his great-granddaughter Alainah Lorentz.
A private family service will be held at Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church, Eau Claire with a committal service at a later date at Tainter United Methodist Church, Colfax.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Richard's name to Hope Gospel Center.
