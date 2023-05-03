Richard Endre Anderson, “Andy”, age 85, of Menomonie, WI passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023.
He was born December 11, 1937, in Sturgeon Bay, WI to Endre and Esther (Olson) Anderson. He graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1955. Andy held a role as chaplain’s assistant in the 32nd division while serving in the Army National Guard during the time of the Berlin crisis. He attended Luther College in Decorah, IA for two years then transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Stout where he received a bachelor’s degree in industrial arts then a master’s degree in guidance & counseling. After serving as an industrial arts teacher, guidance counselor and wrestling coach at Amherst High School, he became a high school principal at Iola-Scandinavia. He went on to receive a doctorate in Education Administration at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, CO while also supervising student teachers for the University. He later began working for the University of Wisconsin-Stout where he served in various administrative roles in the student services division and retired as the assistant chancellor for student affairs and special assistant to the chancellor.
Throughout college, Andy was active in the Lutheran Student Association and most importantly developed life-long friendships with “The Gents” from Luther College and his UW-Stout buddies. He also was a member of Sig Tau Fraternity, Kappa Delta Phi Honorary Fraternity, Toastmasters, Lions Club, and Rotary.
Andy married the love of his life, Kathryn (“Kathy”) Ann Wigdahl June 2, 1962. They had two children and were blessed with three grandchildren.
Andy was a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and of any team his children or grandchildren were members. His talent and commitment allowed him to remodel two century old homes, build an addition to his son’s home and tackle any project. He planned and developed a subdivision, Tainter Shores and Ridges, in Menomonie, WI. Andy was also one of the founders, owners, and developers of Tanglewood Golf Course in Menomonie, WI and served as president. “Uncle Dick” treasured his nieces, nephews, family, and friends!
Andy is survived by his wife, Kathy of Menomonie, son Jeffrey (Christine) Anderson of Minneapolis, daughter Jodi (Eric) Dotseth of Menomonie and his beloved grandchildren: Hunter Thomas Abner Anderson, Wyatt Richard Vernon Anderson, and Kennedy Sue Kathryn Anderson. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Donald Wigdahl and sister-in-law Marye (Gary) Hanson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Endre and Esther, his siblings, and their spouses: brother Eugene (Marie) Anderson, sisters, Betty (Emil) Mickelson, Ardis (Henry) Witt, Carol (Robert) Hansen and Janice (John) Hogan, nephews John Hansen, Todd Witt and nieces Brenda Espeseth (Hanson), Doris Cauble (Anderson).
The family would like to extend our appreciation to Mayo Clinic Health System for providing exceptional care for Andy. We are grateful for the MCHS team and realized joyful moments with Andy through the support and guidance from the Hospice division. Colfax Health & Rehabilitation gave compassionate care during his recent stay.
Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Friday May 5, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Randy Skow-Anderson officiating. Family and friends are welcome two hours prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery (2264 Shiloh Road) Sturgeon Bay, WI at 1:00 p.m. Saturday May 6, 2023 with military honors by the Forestville American Legion Post 372.
Memorials can be provided in lieu of flowers to Mount Olive Cemetery