Richard Endre Anderson, “Andy”, age 85, of Menomonie, WI passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023.

He was born December 11, 1937, in Sturgeon Bay, WI to Endre and Esther (Olson) Anderson. He graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1955. Andy held a role as chaplain’s assistant in the 32nd division while serving in the Army National Guard during the time of the Berlin crisis. He attended Luther College in Decorah, IA for two years then transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Stout where he received a bachelor’s degree in industrial arts then a master’s degree in guidance & counseling. After serving as an industrial arts teacher, guidance counselor and wrestling coach at Amherst High School, he became a high school principal at Iola-Scandinavia. He went on to receive a doctorate in Education Administration at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, CO while also supervising student teachers for the University. He later began working for the University of Wisconsin-Stout where he served in various administrative roles in the student services division and retired as the assistant chancellor for student affairs and special assistant to the chancellor.