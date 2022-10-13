Richard M. Anderson, 86, of Chippewa Falls, town of Seymour, died Monday, October 10, 2022 at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation in Augusta.
Richard was born October 22, 1935 in Eau Claire, the son of Martin and Mabel (Johnson) Anderson.
On April 30, 1960, Richard married Marian “Jeanie” Kranig at St. Bridget’s Church in the town of Seymour. He was a dairy farmer most of his life and was a member of St. Bridget’s Church. He was active with AMPI and served on the Fall Creek Mutual Insurance Board for 30 years.
Richard is survived by five sons, Dean (Kristine) Anderson, Greg (Christine) Anderson and Tim (Lisa) Anderson all of Chippewa Falls, Scott (Jennifer) Anderson of Knoxville, Tenn. and Steven (Michelle) of Swansboro, NC; one brother, John Anderson of Chippewa Falls; brother-in-law, James Alf of Eau Claire; sister-in-law, Ellen Anderson of Fall Creek; 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert Anderson; and three sisters, Carol Miller, Betty Foss and Karen Alf.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18 at St. Bridget’s Church in the town of Seymour. Rev. Brandon Guenther will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18 at the church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.