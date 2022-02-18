Richard H. “Dick” Aubert, age 85, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls. He was born January 28, 1937 in Eau Claire to Joseph and Alice (Anderson) Aubert. He married Michele Keenan in 1961 in Eau Claire. Dick served in the US Army and worked as a mechanic for Caterpillar Company. He and Michele loved to travel, hike and enjoy the great outdoors. He was a gifted carpenter and mechanic and was able to build anything or fix anything. Dick treasured his time on Cornell Lake with his friends and family. He was a kind and intelligent man with an amzing sense of humor who loved his family above all else.
He is survived by his wife: Michele of Bloomer; daughters: Catherine (Geoffrey) Smith of Shoreview MN, Lori (Mitchell) Flynn of Eau Claire and Heather (Ivan) Simmerman of Cornell; brother: Robert (Michael McClure) Aubert of Fennville MI; sister: Mary Lou Ganther of Eau Claire; sister-in-law: Mary Joan Meuli of Bloomer; grandchildren: Eriq Smith, Wyatt (Roxy) Smith, Jessica (Justin) Marion, Megan (Bill) Krause, Krista (Shane) Bobb, Emily (Shayn) Simmerman, and Evan Simmerman; great-grandchildren: Ronnie, Charleigh, Otto, Peter and Hazel.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Alice; brothers-in-law: Robert Ganther and Alan Meuli.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday February 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer. Private interment will be at St. Catherine’s Cemetery. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com. A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice for the loving care of Dick.
