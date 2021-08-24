Richard “Dick” E. Belden, Jr., age 69, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire.
Richard was born on August 24, 1951 to Richard E., Sr. and Joyce (Lee) Belden in Eau Claire. He graduated with the Class of 1969 from Memorial High School in Eau Claire. He served our country in the U.S. National Guard. In his life, Richard worked as a journeyman electrician and was later a skilled ceramic tile setter. Dick enjoyed fishing with his family, watching movies, and collecting comic books and Canadian coins.
Richard is survived by his children, Mike Belden, Patrick Belden (fiancée Kelli Reynolds), Andy Belden, and Brooke (Ryan) Johnson; grandchildren, Caleb Goetsch, Taylor, Isaac, Gabriel and Jordyn Johnson; siblings, Greg (Marlys) Belden and Chris (Gary) Giles; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents, Richard E., Sr. and Joyce (Lee) Belden; son, Jason Belden; grandparents, Reuben and Florence Belden & Sadie and Christ Lee; and brother, Charles Belden.
A private family service will be held. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, you may direct memorials to the organization or charity of your choosing in memory of Richard.