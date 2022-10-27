On the morning of October 23, 2022 Richard “Dick” Bembnister passed away at the age of 87, after a long battle with stage 4 lung cancer.
Richard Francis Bembnister was born on December 1, 1934 to Frank and Cecelia (Polus) Bembnister in Eau Claire, WI. Dick is survived by his daughters Laura (Tim) Reed of Stratford, WI and Linda (Kevin) Snyder of Chetek, WI. He is also survived by his sisters Rita (Victor) Spickler and Sharon Knutson, brother Rollie (Sue) Bembnister, his four grandsons, Andrew and Matthew Reed of Durand, WI, Frank (Brianna) Snyder of Eau Claire, WI, Zane Snyder (fiancé Annie Volk) of Beaverton, OR, his significant other Mary Gifford of Woodville, WI and many nieces and nephews.
Dick was a 1953 graduate of Regis High School where he played football. After serving in the army, Dick married Joan Metz in 1958. He retired early from Uniroyal when the Eau Claire plant closed. Dick enjoyed motorcycling, golfing, live music, dancing and being outdoors. As a young man, he enjoyed ski-jumping at Silvermine Hill, playing baseball and was an avid bow-hunter. His friends and family all know that his true life-long passion was fishing.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Theresa (Bill) Metz and his wife of 50 years Joan Bembnister. He is also preceded in death by his son, Michael.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Ave, Eau Claire. The gathering will be Sunday, November 6, 2022 beginning at 1 p.m. with an opening prayer/scripture reading at 1:30 p.m. Afterward, guests will be encouraged to talk about their memories of Dick. Simultaneously, the family will also be celebrating the life of Dick’s son, Michael Bembnister who passed away on June 15, 2022.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Bembnister as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.