On the morning of October 23, 2022 Richard “Dick” Bembnister passed away at the age of 87, after a long battle with stage 4 lung cancer.

Richard Francis Bembnister was born on December 1, 1934 to Frank and Cecelia (Polus) Bembnister in Eau Claire, WI. Dick is survived by his daughters Laura (Tim) Reed of Stratford, WI and Linda (Kevin) Snyder of Chetek, WI. He is also survived by his sisters Rita (Victor) Spickler and Sharon Knutson, brother Rollie (Sue) Bembnister, his four grandsons, Andrew and Matthew Reed of Durand, WI, Frank (Brianna) Snyder of Eau Claire, WI, Zane Snyder (fiancé Annie Volk) of Beaverton, OR, his significant other Mary Gifford of Woodville, WI and many nieces and nephews.

