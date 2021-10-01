Richard W. Berg, known to friends and family as Rich, 59, of Menomonie passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021.
Rich’s first and forever passion was music. He was a skilled guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter who dedicated his life to the entertainment and joy of others. He took pride in his talents, his work ethic, and in the accomplishments of his brothers, children, and grandchildren. Rich enjoyed an active lifestyle, spending much time camping, hiking, biking, and taking off-road vehicle rides.
Rich loved and was loved by his wife, Sherry Berg. In addition to his wife, Rich is survived by his sons, Devin (Lauren) Berg and Joshua Bahr; Sherry’s daughters, Treena (Evan) Limberatos and Tara (Aaron) Bonte; grandchildren, Nora and Olin Berg and Damien Limberatos; brother, Robert (Tari) Berg; sisters, Shelly (Steve) Anderson and Rebecca (John) Stafford; biological father, William Carpenter; and close friend and fellow musician, Gary Juniper.
Rich was preceded in death by his father, Roger Berg; mother, Marlys Berg; and brothers, Rodney Berg and Steven Carpenter.
A visitation will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 11:00 am, luncheon will follow. Burial will follow the luncheon at Hay River Lutheran Church Cemetery in Wheeler, WI.
