Richard F. Bergman, 68, passed away on Nov. 2, 2020 at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia following a battle with myeloid leukemia. He was born on December 29, 1951 in Eau Claire to Donald and Jean Bergman.
Dick attended Memorial High School and was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Master of Education degree.
His career began as a high school teacher in Cedar Falls, Iowa where he taught speech, theater and debate. He later joined Neenah Paper, a division of Kimberly Clark, as a Human Resources trainer, working in Neenah, Wisconsin. Dick relocated with the company to Atlanta in 1993. During the next eight years he worked on interpersonal communications between corporate divisions in the U.S., South Africa and Australia. He retired in 2001 at the age of 50.
In his retirement, Dick took his love of people and learning and channeled them into a life of civic service. He volunteered for over a decade as a tutor at the inner city Hope-Hill Elementary School in Atlanta. He became a respected advocate for fair treatment of children in underserved Atlanta Public Schools. He also served for fifteen years on the Advisory Council of The Ben Marion Institute for Social Justice, a national nonprofit, educational organization promoting kindness and empathy for just treatment and well-being of all youth and their families.
Dick loved long walks, Broadway musicals, reading, Badger football games and the time-honored annual reunion called Boy’s Week with friends from Wisconsin.
Dick is survived by his brother, Edward, of New York; his sister-in-law, Kathryn of Eau Claire; and two cousins, Pam Radle of Asheville, North Carolina and Roxanne Frizzell of Ashland, Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William.
A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 310 Broadway, Eau Claire.
