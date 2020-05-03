Richard Lee Boldt, 73, of Eau Claire, WI passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
He was born January 23, 1947 in Fond du Lac, WI to Earl and Marilyn (Kuehn) Boldt and was raised in Appleton, WI.
Richard met is his wife, Janis Hansen in Oshkosh and they married in June of 1968. Before retirement, Richard and Janis owned and operated a hair styling shop for about 35 years.
He fought a very courageous battle with cancer for the last two and a half years.
Richard enjoyed reading, and he was a skilled and avid golfer achieving 5 hole-in-ones!
He is survived by his wife, Janis Boldt, of 52 years; son, Michael (Joanna) Boldt, granddaughter, Kaylee Boldt, and step-grandchildren Hunter Hibbard and Roseanne Freeman; son, Mark (Emily) Boldt and step-granddaughters, Victoria and Mackenzie Koehler; brothers, Robert Boldt, Jerry (Carolyn) Boldt and James Boldt. Richard is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and several friends.
Richard was preceded by his parents.
No funeral services will be held, per Richard’s wishes.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.