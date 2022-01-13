Rev. Richard L. Buege of Mankato passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Ecumen Pathstone from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. Born September 1, 1928 in Sturgeon Bay, WI, he grew up in Algoma, WI. He graduated from Algoma High School in 1946 and was a proud member of FFA and played basketball. He attended UW-River Falls and then Concordia Seminary. After graduating, he pastored Missouri Synod Lutheran Churches in MI, WI and MN. He also established the Christian Family Counseling Service (CFCS) and assisted countless people throughout the years.
Funeral service will be held at 11am, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (2101 Lor Ray Drive, North Mankato, MN 56003) with visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place at 1pm, Monday, January 17, 2022 at Pigeon falls Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Pigeon Falls, WI. To keep everyone safe, the family encourages wearing masks. Livestreaming will be available at www.mankatomortuary.com.
He was a man of many interests; together with his family, he traveled to 48 states and internationally as well. He was passionate about U.S. history, especially the presidents. He extensively visited presidential homes/museums and developed a media presentation related to his travels which he enthusiastically shared with civic and church groups. He also enjoyed hobby farming, camping, woodworking, the State Fair, cats, beaches, pop culture, music (particularly Cole Porter) and good food. He was a fun dad, especially on unique vacations to varied locations including favorite destinations of York, Maine and Sarasota, Florida. Special thanks to Floral Avenue neighbors and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church friends for their support; also, thanks to Ecumen Pathstone and Hospice, especially Sharon Price RN, for your compassionate care.
He is survived by wife, Delores; daughter, Julia; son-in-law, Troy Freeman; brother, John; along with many other relatives and a grand collection of friends. He is preceded in death by parents, Leo and Louise; sister, Carol; and beloved grandparents, John and Julia Braemer and Albert and Mary Buege. The family prefers memorials directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran in North Mankato or donor’s choice. Well done, good and faithful servant.
