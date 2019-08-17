Richard Buisse

Richard “Dick” “Buzzy” Edmond Buisse, 88, of Fall Creek, formerly of Whitehall, died on Saturday, Aug. 10 in Dove Healthcare in Osseo.
Richard was born on May 2, 1931 in Racine to Edmond and Mary (Mandli) Buisse. He married Joyce Carol Sneller on June 2, 1951 in Union Grove. Joyce preceded Richard in death on Nov. 8, 2017.
Richard and Joyce moved to Whitehall in 1971. Richard was employed at Gunderson Chevrolet, Tiffany Tie & Lumber and the Eau Claire County Highway Department as a mechanic prior to his retirement.
Richard loved hunting, fishing, Nascar and football. He enjoyed his neighbor Jim taking him in his airplane for a ride. Richard also loved to visit with neighbors, friends and family.
Richard is survived by six children, Krystal (Steve) Brekke of Whitehall, Charmane (Larry) Holterman of Milton, Susan (Richard) Thoma of Whitehall, Connie (Del) Fredrickson of Blair, Annette Clipper of Whitehall and Shawn (Cheryl) Buisse of Whitehall; ten grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, August (Bernadette) Buisse of Lancaster, Calif. and Peter (Kathleen) Buisse of Union Grove; two sisters, Marcella Worby of Burlington and Betty (Robert) Marten of Florida; and his loving neighbors.
In addition to his parents and wife, Richard was preceded in death by two sisters, Christina Hansen and Donna Buisse; a half sister, Victorine Hayward; and a son-in-law, David Clipper.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall. Burial will be in the Ludington Public Cemetery in rural Fall Creek at a later date.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.