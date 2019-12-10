Richard Bush

Richard D. Bush was called to his forever Home with his family by his side on December 8th, 2019 after battling Lewy Body Dementia.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Cyndie “Wiley” Bush; children, Andy (Nikki) Bush and Rikki (Joe) Mortl; his grandchildren, Parker and Nolan Bush and Ryan and Ellie Mortl; his by two siblings, James (Peggy) Bush and Joanie (Bill) Baxter; sister-in-law Linda Bush; and in-laws Kim (John) Federuik and Mark Wiley. Rick is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins whom he dearly loved. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Charles and Eleanor Bush; his brother Charles “Chick” Bush; his mother-in-law Barbara Wiley; and an infant niece.
Rick was born on September 4th, 1954 in Eau Claire, WI at Sacred Heart Hospital to Charles H. and Eleanor “Olson” Bush. He attended Immaculate Conception elementary school, graduated from Regis High School in 1972 and went on to graduate from UWEC with a degree in Business. Rick proudly owned and operated Bush Furniture on London Road. He bought the business from his father in 1987 and was humbled to carry on the family business for many years.
Rick enjoyed playing and watching sports, baseball in particular. He played at many different levels as a child and young adult. He went on to coach baseball at Regis High School and eventually took over as the Head Girls Softball Coach at Regis. He coached that program for 10 years, leading one team to the state softball tournament.
Rick had a deep love for his Catholic faith and giving back to others. He was a quiet leader that was active in the Parish Council and served on the Liturgical Committee at Immaculate Conception for many years. He was also a lector and Eucharistic Minister at IC. Rick was a man of integrity and always put the needs of others first. His most precious moments in life were being called “Papi” by his grandchildren, driving his boat and spending time at the cabin with his family.
His family would like to thank Brian Peterson, a loyal employee, and friend for over 30 years. They would also like to thank the doctors (Dr. Shoen and Dr. Moore, specifically), St. Joe’s Hospice, Sharon Dumholt, and all their friends and family that helped Rick on his journey to his forever Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Rick’s name to Immaculate Conception Church or Regis High School.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire with Father Francis Thadathil officiating. Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at the church on Friday morning, December 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. Eulogy will begin at 10:50 a.m. with funeral service to follow. Committal service will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire immediately following the funeral service.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire is assisting the family with the arrangements.