Richard Duane Cripe, "Dick" age 90, of Chippewa Falls, went home to be with his heavenly father on December 7, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Dick was born to Everett and Addie Cripe on September 6, 1931. He attended Chippewa Falls schools and graduated in the class of '49.
Dick had an adventurous life and along the way he met his best friend and soulmate Donnell "Doni" (Swart-Hoepner). They were married on January 13, 1962. Their love for travel, food and listening to music was part of their adventures.
Dick is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Doni. Daughters Judy (Randy) Martius, Lori (Gary) Chaslot, Jodi (Dennis) Downs, Tami (John) Zirngibl, sister Evelyn (Tom) Nelson, niece Sally (William) Chinn, 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 2 great - great grandchildren.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Jeri Card, nephew Randall (Audrey) Nelson and infant great grandson Justin.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 12, 2021, at the Homestead Village, 320 Colome St, Chippewa Falls, WI
The gathering will be from 12-3. Friends and family are welcome to come share in memories and fellowship with Doni and family.
We would like to thank Mayo Clinic Home and Hospice for their loving care and guidance during this time and to the Celebration of Life Center for helping with arrangements.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
