Richard Dean

Richard L. ‘Dick’ Dean, 72, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 17, 2021. He was born September 9, 1948, to Lester and Ruby (Thompson) Dean in Whitehall, Wisconsin. Growing up, he had a close relationship with his uncles, aunts, and cousins. He graduated from Whitehall Memorial High School in 1966 and went on to graduate from Madison Business College in 1971, the same year he married his high school sweetheart, Kathy Mattison. They would have been married for 50 years on December 18th.
Dick held a variety of positions in his financial career. He started as a walk-up teller at the Bank of Madison on the capital square, worked for a small bank in Sauk City, and came to Eau Claire to start Charter Bank when it was just a trailer on the lot where the new building now stands. He then went on to be a correspondent banker for Bankers Bank until he was asked to join Governor Tommy Thompson’s cabinet as, first, the Commissioner of Banking and then, as a newly created Secretary of the Department of Financial Institutions. After 12 years, he again returned to Eau Claire to become a Class C partner at Wipfli until his retirement. Throughout his career he traveled the highways of Wisconsin and got to know so many wonderful people.
His priority was always his family. He was so proud of his kids and grandkids. His son, Shawn, overcame a paralyzing diving accident at the age of 17 to earn his law degree and live independently in St. Paul, Minnesota. His daughter, Tiffany, had a successful retail management career until it became more important for her to be a full-time mother to her four children in Neenah, Wisconsin. There were few birthdays, holidays or special events that were not spent together.
Other passions included collecting cars, “yardscaping’ (his own term for working with trees and plants), and watching his favorite teams – the Badgers, Packers, and Brewers. He rode a Harley for a few years, had a motorhome and then a camper, which became a permanent fixture at Jellystone Park in Warrens, Wisconsin, and owned a lake cottage where he developed lifelong friends. He always found ways to enjoy life and the many people he met and for that his outgoing personality will always be remembered.
He was in the Army Reserves for 6 years and had a deep patriotism for our country and great respect for all veterans. He briefly helped with the Veterans Tribute Trail in Altoona and was so proud that it became a reality.
Dick is survived by his wife, Kathy; his son, Shawn; his daughter, Tiffany (Ryan) Radosevich and their four children, Dawson, Madison, Reagan, and Haydin. He is further survived by his brothers, Robert (Gretchen) Dean and Ron (Mary) Dean; his sister, Sharon (Tom) Williams; his sister-in-law, Sue (Tony) Paulson and his brother-in-law, Tom (Lin) Mattison. His nieces and nephews are Alexander (Chandra) Dean, Kahla (James) Verhoef, Ross (Megan) Huson, Liza (Brandon) Francois, Chad (Katie) Paulson, Emily (Phil) Witkiewicz, Scott (Robyn) Mattison, Phil (Amelia) Mattison, and Ashley Mattison and her significant other Mike Kirkpatrick.
He was preceded in death by his parents, uncles, and aunts, and it is comforting to know that they have been reunited again.
Memorial Services will be held at Noon on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1120 Cedar St. in Eau Claire, with Pastor Josh Toufar officiating. Visitation will be from 10 am until the time of service at the church. Inurnment will be in Lincoln Cemetery in Whitehall, WI with Military Honors conducted by Hutchins-Stendahl American Legion Post 191. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving his family.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com