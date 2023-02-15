Richard R Dehnke, age 89, passed away January 18 at his home in Fall Creek, WI. Richard was born at the family’s rural homestead in Chimney Rock, WI. The family later moved to Mondovi, WI where Richard graduated high school. Over the years, Richard returned to the Mondovi area often to take is father on fishing trips to the Mississippi River.
Richard loved music (especially Polka) and dancing, meeting his beloved wife Mary at Fournier’s Ballroom in Eau Claire, WI. Mary Bernice Schumacher and Richard Reinholdt Dehnke were married in 1959. The couple lived most of their life together in Waterloo, Iowa. While Mary and Richard never had children, they enjoyed hosting their nieces and nephews each summer.
Richard was a proud member of the UAW and had a 43 year career working at the John Deere factory in Waterloo. Richard never missed a day or complained about work but said the best thing he ever did was retire. In retirement, Richard and Mary enjoyed many trips to Lake Superior, Door County, WI, and Amana, Iowa. They loved going to shows in Branson and at the Grand Ole Opry.
After Mary’s passing on May 14, 2019, Richard returned to WI to live near her sister Susan Schumacher White and family. Richard was a friendly and positive person, a wonderful husband, and a much loved favorite uncle and brother in law. He will be laid to rest next to his wife in Waterloo, Iowa. May they both rest in peace.
Richard is survived by niece and nephew Mary and Stephan White of Madison, WI and numerous descendants Goldie Brummond Dehnke and Reinholdt Dehnke of Mondovi, WI including brother Herman Dehnke of Eau Claire, WI.
