Richard R Dehnke, age 89, passed away January 18 at his home in Fall Creek, WI. Richard was born at the family’s rural homestead in Chimney Rock, WI. The family later moved to Mondovi, WI where Richard graduated high school. Over the years, Richard returned to the Mondovi area often to take is father on fishing trips to the Mississippi River.

Richard loved music (especially Polka) and dancing, meeting his beloved wife Mary at Fournier’s Ballroom in Eau Claire, WI. Mary Bernice Schumacher and Richard Reinholdt Dehnke were married in 1959. The couple lived most of their life together in Waterloo, Iowa. While Mary and Richard never had children, they enjoyed hosting their nieces and nephews each summer.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Dehnke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you