Richard “Dick” John Gabert- born April 7, 1938 in Cadott, WI, passed away July 17, 2019 in Menomonie WI, after a long illness.
Dick was born on April 7th, 1938 the son of Raymond and Grace (Bean) Gabert.
Dick had many professions including dairy farming, mechanics, painting, construction, restaurateur, truck driving, firefighting, management, and director of public works.
Dick was a cowboy, practical prankster and joker and Green Bay Packers fan. He loved to laugh. He enjoyed the old west, western films and TV shows, country music, traveling, the outdoors, boxing, hunting, fishing, boating, and spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Faye, brothers Raymond and Jerry, sisters Joan, Jane, and Jeanie, sons John, Paul and Adam, daughter Jacquelyn, grandchildren Amanda, Luke, Crystal and Mackenzie and great grandchildren Wyatt and Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his Parents.
His family and friends will miss his sense of humor, strong work ethic, and gregarious personality.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Boyd, WI on Saturday August 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m with Rev. Raymond Bell Officiating. Visitation 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the church. Interment to follow at Edson Union Cemetery.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.