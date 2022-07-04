Richard Arlo Donnelly, age 90, of Menomonie, WI passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
He was born Nov. 11, 1931, in the Town of Spring Brook, Dunn Co. WI to James “Keith” and Alta (Gardner) Donnelly. Richard went to Forest Center grade school and graduated from Dunn County Aggie in 1950.
On Aug. 4, 1956, Richard married Joyce Johnson in Menomonie, WI.
He worked at Fairbanks Morse Co. in Beloit, WI then farmed for many years in the Town of Spring Brook. He later worked at Menards and the last 26 years at Swiss Miss in Menomonie.
Richard enjoyed country music, traveling, deer hunting, playing cards and cutting wood. He will be missed by family and friends.
Richard is survived by his wife Joyce; a daughter and two sons, Peggy (Richard) Brenn, Richard Donnelly and Dennis (Cheri) Donnelly; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother Loyd (Karen) Donnelly; sisters, Phyllis Alf, Valerene (Ken) Johnson, June Braford, Helen Christianson and Susan (Art) Alf; brother-in-law, John Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Cindy Olson; sisters, Grace Hurlburt, Essie Donnelly and Ruby Miller; four brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews.
There will be visitation from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. Burial will be in Forest Center Cemetery in the Town of Spring Brook, Dunn Co. WI.