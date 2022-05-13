Richard Henry Endres passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona.
He was born May 19, 1934, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Wausau, WI, to Sylvester & Bernice (Gresl) Endres. He was the eldest of 9 children. The family moved to Athens, where they farmed. He learned at an early age to work hard. He also discovered his aptitude for all things mechanical. Both things served him well throughout his life.
Richard married Eleanor “Honey” Vesely shortly after high school on September 30, 1953, at St. Anthony’s Church in Athens, WI, and they moved to Milwaukee to start their new life together, where he worked at Inland Ryerson for 20 years.
In 1974 the family moved to Chippewa Falls, where he was a rural mail carrier for over 20 years. Richard was a devout Catholic, a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974, and best known in Chippewa Falls for moving and preserving the Grossman House.
He retired from the USPS in 1995. After his retirement, Dick and Honey traveled the world and wintered in AZ, enjoying the good life.
Richard was an amazing husband and father. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, he could fix anything, especially clocks, and he was a prankster, fun-loving and especially kind. He was our hero, and we are all better people because of him.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years; his children, Deb (Paul) Conlon of Muncie, IN, Pam (Pat) Maloney of Chandler, AZ, Kay Hanson, Rick Endres, Mary (Mark) Krejchi and Becky (Mike) Schwetz all of Chippewa Falls; 31 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Geraldine (Steve) Banz of Mosinee; and brothers Sylvester “Jr.” (Janice) Endres of Wausau and Allen (Ginny) Endres of Athens.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Jody Lindemer; sons-in-law, Dave Hartig and Ned Hanson; his brother, Michael; and his sisters. Sherry, MaryAnn, Patricia and Betty Lou.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be at Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the services at 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, at the church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.