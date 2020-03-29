Richard L. Flick, “Richie”, 80, of rural Osseo, died March 24, 2020, in the loving care of his family and Black River Falls Hospice.
Richard was born to Harold and Louise (Olson) Flick on Sept. 11, 1939, in rural Fairchild and attended school in Fairchild. He served in the U.S. Navy from Feb. of 1957 through Aug. of, 1961, stationed much of the time in Atsugi, Japan.
Richie married Betty Robertson on April 20, 1959, in Waukon, Iowa. After his honorable discharged the couple moved to Racine, where for the next 30 years Richie was employed at J.I. Case. After his retirement from Case the family moved to rural Osseo. In 1994 he started in the factory at Global Industries in Osseo and later took an office job with Global until ill health forced his full retirement in 2018.
Richie had a tremendous work ethic and worked hard all of his life. He enjoyed working outside, cutting wood and carpentry projects. He relaxed when watching the Green Bay Packers, the Badgers, NASCAR and traveling through out the United States with Betty.
Richie will be dearly missed by Betty, his devoted wife of 60 years; son Richard Jr. “Rick” Flick of rural Osseo; daughter Melanie Faust of Elroy; 2 granddaughters, Sarah (Nic) Stuckey and Shawna Hodge all of Elroy; 9 great grandchildren; brothers, Ronald (Linda) Flick of Fairchild, Douglas Flick of Black River Falls, Eugene Flick of Jim Falls; sister Shirley Bertrang of Fairchild; half siblings, Lori Flick Gregori, Gaylord, Adam, Dan, Clifton and Beryle Skaar; Betty’s siblings, Carol Babiak, Marion (Charles) Zimbauer, Ronald (Ardy) Robertson, Tammy (David)Gerike; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Richie was preceded in death by his parents; sons-in-law, Danny O’Neill and Brian Faust; brothers, Harold “Sonny” Flick and Arlen Flick; half brother Bill Skaar; brothers and sister-in-law, Byron Bertrang, Nancy Flick and Bruce Babiak.
A funeral service with burial in the Levis Cemetery will be announced at a later date by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
