Richard J. “Dick” Foster of Eau Claire died at home August 26, 2021. He was born in Marshfield, WI, to Carol and Marcellus Foster on June 7, 1945. Raised in Colby, WI, he graduated from Colby High School in 1963.
In January 1964 Dick moved to Madison, WI, to continue his education at the University of Wisconsin. While there, he enrolled in any class that he thought might be interesting, whether it fulfilled a graduation requirement. After eight years, the university administration strongly suggested the time had come for him to complete his degree, so shortly after he graduated with a major in Economics. He was fond of saying he crammed four years of college into eight with plenty of time for fun along the way.
His time in Madison had a great influence on Dick. Always an avid reader, those diverse classes turned him into a lifelong learner and he turned from fiction to nonfiction. Among the many subjects he enjoyed were anthropology, cosmology, geology, political science and general science, and ancient and U.S. history. Other leisure activities included beekeeping, theater performances, gourmet dining, travel and downhill skiing.
Dick was an entrepreneur who worked in the construction industry. Initially he built houses, then apartments. He moved on to light commercial buildings and finally settled on designing and building veterinary hospitals. Those last projects were his favorites since they allowed him to combine work he liked with his love of travel around the country.
Dick is survived by his wife of fifty years, Leslie Anne (Leonard) Foster, his brother Dennis Foster of Fall Creek, WI, and his foster brother Eugene Derfus of Sheldon, WI, their children, and grandchildren. Also included in Dick’s family are his daughters, Polly (Mitch) Johnson of Elk Mound; Penny (Darrell) Courtney of Neillsville, WI, and their daughters, Caitlin (Brett) Gregorich, Morgan (Trenton) Drangstveit and Rylee Courtney. Longtime friends, Stuart Andreassen, Doug and Colleen Bergman and their daughter, Gracie, are also part of his family circle.
Dick’s cremated remains will be scattered in a private ceremony at sites meaningful to him and his wife during their time together. No local services will be held.
Should you wish to honor Dick’s life, memorials to a pet or wildlife organization or to the charity of your choice would be appropriate.
