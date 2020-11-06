Richard “Rich” W. Froehlich, 69, of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at his home.
Rich grew up on Eau Claire’s north side, in a home his father built — where he would eventually return and live for his last 32 years. After high school, he served his country in the National Guard. Rich worked as a foreman and supervisor for Bark River Culvert and Equipment for a number of years starting in Eau Claire and then moving to Green Bay. After returning to the Chippewa Valley, he owned and operated River City Small Engine in Lake Hallie for over 20 years. Rich enjoyed being a member of the Lake Hallie business community, where he was surrounded by many old friends and drinking buddies.
Rich was an avid hunter and spent many hours in the woods during deer season. He was also a Packers fan and was always ready for Miller time (Or Milwaukee’s Best Light time). He loved to grill and entertain friends and family when he wasn’t watching one of his favorite Westerns. He also loved to be right and was known to tell a dirty joke now and again. He was giving and kind—and he loved his family more than anything in the world. He was taken too soon and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Tracy (Joe) Patrowicz, St. Augustine, FL; and son, Travis Froehlich (David Peuse), Jacksonville, FL; brother, Benjamin (Mary) Froehlich, Eleva, WI; three grandsons, Michael, Stephen, and Joshua Patrowicz; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved cat, Tortie Sue.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Peterson) Froehlich; sister, Louise Halverson; and parents, Brice and Jessie (Everett) Froehlich.
A short memorial service will be held for Rich at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 8 ,2020, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona. A Celebration of Life & reception will be held immediately following the memorial service going until 6 p.m. Facemasks are required while inside the facility.
Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to the Eau Claire Humane Association online at www.eccha.org.