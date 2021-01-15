Richard (Dick) Ellsworth Ginder, 81, of Eau Claire passed away January 13, 2021, after a long battle with COPD. Dick was born May 23, 1939 in Eau Claire to Ellsworth and Kathryn (Felton) Ginder. He graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1957.
Dick worked at Pope & Talbot Paper Mill for 40 years, retiring June 24, 1999. He married Elaine Lieberg on April 26, 1959 and have four children together. Dick and Elaine enjoyed 30+ years of camping at TJ’s Timberline, Potato Lake.
Dick will be deeply missed by his wife Elaine; children: Sherri (Steve) Flackey, Mike (Tammy) Ginder, Kim (Bill) Halgren and Jeff Ginder; grandchildren: Stephanie (Jason) Gill, Jason (Nicole) Flackey, Ryan Ginder, Kaylee (Alexander Burton) Halgren, Karissa Halgren, and Kortnee Halgren; great-grandchildren: Zoey Gill and Asher and Crew Flackey; special canine companions Miley and Cody; and sisters Janice Ginder and Sharon (Steve) Underwood.
Preceding him in death are his parents and sister Marjorie Anderson.
A private family service will be held due to COVID-19.
We would like to extend a special thank you to Lucas Carey and staff at Heartland Hospice Care for the special care given to our loved one.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.