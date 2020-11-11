Richard “Dick” Glenz, 76, of Eau Claire, made his way to heaven on November 7, 2020, at Prairie Pointe Assisted Living in Altoona, WI, after a strong three week fight against kidney failure.
He was born on March 11, 1944, to Bill and Rose Glenz. On December 5, 1964, he married Connie Weiss and they had two children Lori and Scott. Connie passed away in 2001 and on August 4, 2003, he had his first date with the second love of his life, Carol Sue Olson. They were blessed with 17 years together.
In his younger years Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping and taking family trips. In his later years (when mobility became an issue because of a severely arthritic hip) he enjoyed taking care of his yard on his John Deere, having a garden every summer, making sauerkraut, taking trips to the casino with his sister Pat and Carol Sue and meeting family and friends at his favorite bar Hobbsy’s. We will miss his sense of humor, his goofy sayings like telling people he was finer than a frog’s hair split in two twice and especially the many stories he shared over and over again about his life growing up and the trouble he managed to find himself in. Dick is at peace now and is not feeling the pain from his hip. He will no longer need his cane to walk and instead will be flying freely with his new wings.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Connie; son, Scott; parents; siblings, Rosemond, Armond and Chuck; as well as other in-laws.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Carol Sue Olson; his daughter, Lori Goulet (Harry Fleig); his grandchildren, Cheyanne (Jeff Durow Jr.) and Christopher Glenz; his daughter-in-law, Carrie Glenz; his step children, Brett (Missy) and Cole Olson; his step grandchildren, Matt (Megan) and Mikayla Olson; his step great grandchildren, Lauren and Kane Olson; his sister, Pat Douglas; Sister-in-law, Becky (Dan) Hilson; Brother-in-law, Tim (Jody) Weiss; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
We would like to extend our extreme gratitude to the heroes at Mayo Hospital, Prairie Pointe Rehabilitation Suites and the St. Croix Hospice team for the great care and compassion they provided him. During this pandemic, not only did they do all they could to treat him but they did such an excellent job of keeping the family informed and supported during this very difficult time. Because of the spread of Covid the family will have a very small private service at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center in Altoona.
