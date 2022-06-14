Richard “Rick” L. Gorton, 74, of Chippewa Falls, WI, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire with his wife at his side.
He was born in Eau Claire, WI, on February 12, 1947, the son of Lee and Myrtle (Carlson) Gorton. Rick graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps until his honorable discharge. On July 17, 1982, Rick married the love of his life Julie A. Lee in Chippewa Falls.
Rick loved motorcycling, traveling, reading, and walking the trails in Minnesota. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his best friend and wife, Julie A. Lee Gorton; children, Rick (Tricia) Gorton and Dawn (Roger Rehbein) Gorton; grandchildren, Breanna, Montana, Jerrick, Jhase, Jenner, Jared, and Padriana; and great-grandchildren, Kratos and Korby. He is further survived by his sister, Julie (Les) Herstad; niece, Lisa (Brennan) Palmer and their son, Judah; mother-in-law, Judy Lee; brother-in-law, Jim (Gennine) Lee; nieces, Natasha Miller, Annie Lee Mostad, and Audrey Lee Holl; and nephew, Shane Miller.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents; cousin, Rodney Lee; sister-in-law, Jill Lee Miller; niece & godchild, Chanel Miller; and Julie’s grandparents, George “Ned” & Dorothy Harris.
A Celebration of Rick’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be private at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.
