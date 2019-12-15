Richard Gosnell

Richard B. Gosnell, 89, passed away Sunday at Sacred Heart Hospital with his loved ones at his side.
Richard was born on April 22, 1930, in Chicago to Byron and Hazel (Crane) Gosnell. He attended Vermillion High School in South Dakota, and upon his graduation in 1950, his National Guard unit was called to service in the Korean War. In 1951, he married Phyllis Stein in Sioux City, Iowa and they later had two children. He later completed his military service as a sergeant first class in 1953. Following his military service, he went on to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering from Brookings, South Dakota. Immediately upon graduation, he took a position with the State of Wisconsin, where he worked the entirety of his career, and retired in 1995.
After retirement, Richard enjoyed many trips abroad with friends. He was also an active member of Highland Fitness, where he gained many meaningful friendships. Richard will always be remembered for his infectious laugh, outgoing personality and his ability to light up a room.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Gosnell; granddaughters; Renee (James) DeSantis and their daughters Keyliana and Madelynn, Jaclyn (Benjamin) Tweed and their daughter Evalyn; grandsons; Jason Gosnell and his sons Aidan, Magnus and Maxy; Daniel DeSantis and his children Molly, Kiera and Daniel; sister-in-law Joann Gosnell; nieces; Mary Jo Hecht, Valerie Stein; nephews; Dick (Sandra) Gosnell, Michael (Allison) Stein and Goddaughters; Jeanne Rolando and Madelynn DeSantis.
He is preceded in death by his son, Gary Gosnell; daughter, Patricia Gosnell; parents, Hazel & Byron Gosnell; father & mother-in-law Rudolph & Margaret Stein; brother, Allan Gosnell; brother-in-law, Kenneth Stein and nephew, Daniel Gosnell.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 18th, with Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Altoona. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in memory of Richard to St. Mary’s Church of Altoona.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com
Lord, make me an instrument of thy peace.
Where there is hatred, let me sow love.
Where there is injury, pardon.
Where there is doubt, faith.
Where there is despair, hope.
Where there is darkness, light.
Where there is sadness, joy.