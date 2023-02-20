Richard “Rich” Lawrence Grose, age 72, of Menomonie, passed away Wednesday February 15, 2023.

Rich was born on August 28, 1950 to Lawrence and Ruth (Van Horik) Grose in Faribault, MN. He attended several elementary schools in the Twin Cities area and Duluth due to his father’s position with the IRS. He graduated from Cretin High School in St. Paul in 1968. After high school, he earned a BA degree in 1972, and his Master of Business Administration degree in 1977, both from the College of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Grose as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you