Richard E. Haas, 83, of Thorp, WI, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at his home suddenly.

Richard was born August 31, 1939, in Stanley WI, the son of Robert and Irene (Bauers) Haas. At the age of 18, Richard began a life-long career as a milk hauler working for himself. He retired in 2002. He had a great imagine for innovation, coming up with ideas to make his life easier. Richard loved camping with his crew in Deerbrook, WI.

