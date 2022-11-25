Richard E. Haas, 83, of Thorp, WI, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at his home suddenly.
Richard was born August 31, 1939, in Stanley WI, the son of Robert and Irene (Bauers) Haas. At the age of 18, Richard began a life-long career as a milk hauler working for himself. He retired in 2002. He had a great imagine for innovation, coming up with ideas to make his life easier. Richard loved camping with his crew in Deerbrook, WI.
He is survived by his sister, Therese Jenness; three daughters, Barb Haas, Jackie Recore, and Peggy (Rick) Burns; four grandchildren, Dale Haas, Jodi Recore, Jessica Recore-Hill, and Richie (Hannah) Burns; and by 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; significant other, Mary Recore; eight siblings; and one grandson, Tyler Burns.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig Catholic Parish in Thorp with Father Stanislaus Michael Antony celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the spring at the church cemetery.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Haas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.