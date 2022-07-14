Richard Allen Halama, 71, of Independence WI, died Wednesday evening, June 29, at Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse WI. He was born in Whitehall on June 20, 1951, to Aloysie and Verna (Kulig) Halama. He grew up on the family farm north of Elk Creek.
Richard was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War but served in Germany from 1971 to 1973. He married Agnes Sluga on May 9, 1981. They made their home in a mobile home on the farm working together with his brother Ronald as partners. Eventually they purchased a farm of their own on the south edge of Elk Creek, milked cows and kept working with his brother and sharing farm equipment. As a farmer he most enjoyed driving tractor and then snowmobiling, fishing, pitching horseshoe, playing cards and watching sports. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and of the American Legion Post #186.
Richard is survived by a son: Alan (Rose) Halama of Independence WI/Mankato MN; daughter, Sharon (Mike) Stefaniak; grandson: Weston, all of Seymour TN and Agnes Halama, former wife. He is also survived by sisters: Elizabeth (Betty Lou) Hedrington of Chippewa Falls WI, Joanne (David) Murphy of Apple Valley MN; brother, Ronald (Marita) Halama of Independence WI, a brother-in-law, Gerald Sygulla of Forest Lake MN; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and some aunts and uncles.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Aloysie and Verna Halama; grandparents: Bert and Helen Halama and William and Elizabeth Kulig; a sister: Marjorie Sygulla; brother-in-law: Roger A Hedrington; and several aunts and uncles.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with Father George Thayilkuzhithottu officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Burial with military honors conducted by Sura-Wiersgalla Post 186 will be in the church cemetery. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.edisonfh.com.
