Richard Hanson, age 72, of Forest Lake, Minnesota, formerly of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father on Monday, November 18, 2019.
Rich had a laugh that could instantly fill a room with joy, especially after the punchline of a good Ole and Lena joke!
His work ethic was unmatched; no matter the job he was doing, he did it as if he was doing it for the Lord.
Rich’s grandkids brought him so much happiness. You could literally see the twinkle in his eye when he spent time with them. He was extremely proud of them and enjoyed watching them grow.
The love he had for his wife and daughters was so deep and truly unconditional.
Family, friends and strangers alike, could agree that selflessness, humility, compassion and kindness were evident in all he did.
Many lives were changed by Rich’s faith in Jesus and that is a legacy he would be proud to leave behind.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lorraine; and his Godmother and aunt, Jean Simon. He is survived by wife, Gayle; daughters, Tammy Cortes, Wendy (Chad) Franklin; grandchildren, Micah, Gabriel, Casey, Summer; sister, Vicki (Bill) Haase, brother, Gene (Mary); cousins, nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.
A Celebration of Rich’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 9300 Scandia Trail North, Forest Lake, Minnesota. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, in honor of Richard, please consider donating blood or joining “Be The Match”, the National Marrow Donor Program.