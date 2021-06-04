Richard “Dick” Earl Hanson, 88, died Monday, May 24th, 2021 at Dove Healthcare in Eau Claire, Wisconsin where he was recovering from recent surgeries.
Richard was born on the family farm in Winthrop, Minnesota on April 1st, 1933 to Mauritz and Ethel Hanson. He was very proud of the fact that his Aunt Hazel was the midwife at his birth. After graduating from Winthrop High School in 1951, he attended the University of Minnesota majoring in agriculture. In 1953, he married his childhood sweetheart, Beverly See, and together they raised four children. After Beverly’s death, Richard married Christa Gray 1984.
After earning his Bachelor of Arts and Science degree in 1955, Richard held a brief agricultural teaching position in Minnesota before finding his niche with Northern States Power Company. Richard started his career in NSP’s Minneapolis office before he and Beverly moved the family to Eau Claire, Wisconsin where he advanced his employment with NSP, acting as Director of Public Affairs until his retirement in 1994. He was also very passionate about his role as dedicated lobbyist for NSP, which he enjoyed for 21 years. He was respected by many for his ability to reach across the aisle and develop constructive solutions.
In addition to his working career, Richard was an active volunteer serving as Chairman of both Eau Claire United Way and Eau Claire Red Cross, along with being a member of the Sacred Heart Advisory Board and Commissioner of the Lake Altoona District.
Richard loved music and would sing out in his loud booming voice at any given opportunity. He especially cherished the hymns, “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art”. He left us all with fond memories of family vacations that included yearly visits to the North Shore, the Chippewa Flowage and Evergreen Lodge in Park Rapids, Minnesota; along with the gift of simply spending time together and being loved by him.
Richard leaves behind his wife, Christa; son, Brian Hanson (Alice); daughters, Kay Fousek (Doug); Ann Hanson (companion Jim) and Beth Jasper, along with seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many friends, nephews and nieces.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Mauritz and Ethel; two brothers, Lowell and Rodney Hanson; first wife, Beverly; grandson, Shane Richard Jasper and son-in-law, Thomas Jasper.
There is no funeral service planned. Family will be holding a private ceremony.