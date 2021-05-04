Richard A. “Pappy” Hathaway, age 85, of Menomonie, WI passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at home.
He was born on April 16, 1936 in Menomonie, WI to Bryant and Irma Hathaway. On Nov. 8, 1958 Richard married Kathleen Sandvig. They were married for 62 years.
Richard was known for his concrete work and building houses. He loved to fish, garden, and play cards. He was also involved in street stock racing, owning his own car #58 and he enjoyed having a few Old Mill’s with his friends.
Richard is survived by three children, Robin (Jim) Bourn, Randy, and Kory; three grandchildren; one great grandchild; a sister Marcella Gibson; a brother Marvin Hathaway; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Kathy; his parents; and an infant son.
A Celebration of Life for Richard and Kathy will be held at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com