Hendrikson original.jpg

Richard Hendrikson

A kind loving heart stopped beating early Sunday morning Feb. 26, 2023 with his family at his side at the age of 82, as the heavenly angels carried his soul back to his Creator. Rich was the kind of person who if you met him once you remembered him for a lifetime. Always happy go lucky helping those along the way and never expecting anything in return. This philosophy was his motto all his life.

