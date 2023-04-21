Richard Hendrikson

A kind loving heart stopped beating early Sunday morning Feb. 26, 2023 with his family at his side at the age of 82, as the heavenly angels carried his soul back to his Creator. Rich was the kind of person who if you met him once you remembered him for a lifetime. Always happy go lucky helping those along the way and never expecting anything in return. This philosophy was his motto all his life.
Rich attended and graduated from Colfax School System. He worked at Sanna Dairies 26 plus years and later went on to be a business agent/organizer for the Teamsters Local 662 out of Eau Claire. He had the amazing ability to bring both sides together on many labor contracts and was a friend to both.
He loved being a dad to four children and two additional daughters were welcomed into the family with all the love and support he could give. He was what you would call a “kid magnet” because he knew every child could not survive without love and his heart was full of it.
Rich enjoyed spending time with his family, reading his Bible, gardening, working outdoors, and camping. In the last few years of his life, he built a log cabin in the woods near Spooner where he could listen to beautiful sounds of nature, the loons, pileated woodpeckers, and wind blowing through the pines.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Helga and Melvin; sisters, Margaret (Clayton) Prill, Carol (Morris) Gustum, Marlys (Jim) Christison, Karen Halvorson; brother Roger (Marilyn) Hendrikson; grandchild Eric Jenson; and his best friend “Bernie” his miniature Schnauzer. Also preceded by J.T. Crussel, father-in-law and Connie Crussel, mother-in-law.
Rich is survived by Gerri his wife of 38+ years; children, Audrey Hendrikson, Scott (JoDee) Hendrikson, Jerrad (Jen) Hendrikson, Josh Hendrikson, Shawnda Racine, Brianna Koleski; brother Roland (Karen) Hendrikson; sister Lois (John) Fadness and brother-in-law Ron Halvorson. He is also survived by grandchildren, Benjamin (Becca) Szymanski, Olivia (Julian) Betancourt Szymanski, Stephanie (Skyler) Lynn, Tyler (Nikki) Hendrikson, Aaron Jenson, Zoey and Avery Hendrikson, Taylor and Trevor Strand, Gavin and Sawyer Koleski; eight great-grandchildren; Eleanor, Maisie and Owen Szymanski; Sebastian and Lucas Betancourt Szymanski; Hayden, Bennett and Erin Lynn. Also James Crussel, brother-in-law, Jan Crussel, sister-in-law and Colleen Vanghen, sister-in-law; and other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Martin Wilson and Jason Stein officiating. There will be visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow the service at the funeral home. Video available after commencement of the service.
A Christian Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Menomonie Alliance Church with Pastor Jack Stimmel officiating. There will be visitation from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. with luncheon following the Celebration of Life service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to any of Rich’s favorite charities: Operation Smile, Heifer International, Mercy Ships, St. Jude’s, Doctors Without Borders, K.I.N.D. (Kids In Need of Desks) or Feed My People will be appreciated. Anybody who knew Richard, knew his love of children and all these charities strive to make a better life for children.
Our family wishes to express our appreciation for the kindness and incredible care given by Mayo Clinic of Menomonie and Luther Hospital in Eau Claire.