Richard (Rick) Hudson passed away at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital, surrounded by his family and close lifelong friends, Damian and Jo O’Brien.

Rick was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on November 8, 1949, to Ralph and Peggy Hudson. He graduated from Memorial High School in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, in 1967, followed by university studies at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and the University of New Mexico-Albuquerque. He obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the areas of Speech and Communications. He taught courses and coached forensics teams at several universities – UW-Eau Claire, Iowa State University-Ames, Winona State University, and the University of New Mexico-Albuquerque. Following his university careers, he worked in consulting and training for the casino industry in various locations across the United States.

