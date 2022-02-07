Age 89, of Rice Lake, formerly of Long Lake, WI, and previously Altoona, WI died Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
He was born on August 28, 1932 in Osseo, WI to Orrin and Jenny (Eide) Indrebo. Dick graduated from Osseo High School and then entered the United States Army and was later Honorably Discharged. He was married to Maxine Wilson on May 17, 1957 in Eau Claire, WI.
Dick was a master electrician and a journeyman electrician. He owned and operated Indrebo Electric for over 16 years and also worked for Wall Electric Service, C.R. Stocks Electric and Northwest Electric.
The happiest time in their lives was spent on Long Lake with their families. He enjoyed woodworking and tinkering with many projects. Dick loved playing with his family and grandchildren: actively playing yard games and water sports. Dick taught many children how to water ski. He was very active in church council, was on Altoona school board for 15 years, a union negotiator for IBEW and Altoona Lions Club.
He is survived by his wife, Maxine Indrebo; 3 daughters, Kay (Bradley) Gehring, Jill Indrebo and Kris (Mike) Hause; 7 grandsons, Joseph (Heather), Richard (Courtney), Tom (Shelby), Paul (Elvira), Dan, David and Brian; 6 great grandchildren, Dominique, Owen, Jackson, Cora, Gracey and Lilian; 2 sisters, Bonita Shaw and LaVonne Reisner; many nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Verne, Lyle and Larry; a sister, Lorraine.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Friday, February 11, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Rev. Sue Eidahl officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family with arrangements.
Masks are required for his funeral service. The funeral service will be live streamed on Facebook at — Jon Tillung
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Long Lake Preservation Association or Salvation Army of Barron County Family House Emergency Shelter.