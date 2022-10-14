Richard Levern James, 92, from Altoona, WI, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, surrounded by his family. Richard was born to Levern and Leola (Horner) James on June 13, 1930 (Friday the 13th), at his family’s homestead in the Kirtley, Wyoming, community. He attended the first eight grades at Node School, a one-room schoolhouse, and then graduated from Lusk High School (Lusk, WY) in 1948. Richard attended Creighton University for two years before joining the Army. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran, serving in the 2nd Division, 23rd Infantry, where he received a Combat Infantry Badge for his service in Korea from 1951-53. Before and after his military service he and a friend toured the United States by car. Following military service, Richard returned to his hometown of Lusk to work with his father on the family ranch. In 1960 he met the love of his life, “the little redhead” Catherine Grove Maxwell. When they married on May 27, 1961, he gained an instant family with her three children, Jeffery, Mark and Kimera. Joseph came along later to complete the family.

Richard and Cathy lived and ranched in Lusk for the next 42 years, raising registered Rambouillet and Columbia sheep and cattle. For several years, he worked as a professional sheep shearer, traveling the area each spring with a shearing crew. His happiest days were spent outdoors working the cattle and sheep and farming his alfalfa and oat fields. In Lusk, Richard was an active community leader, serving several terms as member and chair of the Niobrara County School Board and as member and chair of the Niobrara County Commissioners. He was a long-time 4-H leader, and member and chair of the Republican Party. Richard was a proud 33rd degree Master Mason, where he served several times as Worshipful Master. He later became a Shriner. Richard also served as the associate guardian of the local Job’s Daughters chapter and a member of Eastern Star.

Recommended for you