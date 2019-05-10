Richard Jarocki

Richard Edward Jarocki, 81, of Thorp, WI passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Richard was born December 8, 1937 in Owen, WI to Peter and Victoria (Kowieski) Jarocki. He married Katherine Papierniak in December of 1955. Richard was a lifetime dairy farmer and then an appraiser and broker of real estate. He was a county board member at one point in his life.
He is survived by his wife Katherine of 63 years, five children, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, and one sister Patricia.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents Peter Jarocki (1953), and Victoria (Kowieski) Jarocki (1997), his brothers Casmier, John and Benedict, sister Elizabeth and one granddaughter Samantha.
A mass celebrating Richard is scheduled May 18, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Bernard’s-St. Hedwig’s in Thorp, Wisconsin.
Internment will be private.
The family would like to thank Dr. Christopher Roberts and his support staff for their attentive care.
When you were born, you cried and the world rejoiced. Live your life so that when you die the world cries and you rejoice.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that you consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.